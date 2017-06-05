Driver causes multiple crashes on I-275

Read more: ABC Action News

A New Port Richey man is in jail after crashing into five cars on I-275 and two other vehicles in and around Tampa Saturday night. Florida Highway Patrol says that they responded to multiple hit and run crashes on I-275 North between 22nd Avenue North to the Howard Frankland Bridge around 10 p.m. The driver, who we now know is Lon Alan Brown, caused another crash on the Westshore exit of I-275 and carjacked the crash victim's Nissan Sentra.

