Dog park dedicated in memory of deputy
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority will host the grand opening and dedication of the new Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority will host the grand opening and dedication of the new Deputy Kotfila Memorial Dog Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 705 Raymond St., located behind the Bell Channelside Apartment.
