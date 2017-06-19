Divers remove trash from Tampa storm ...

Divers remove trash from Tampa storm water pipes

Scuba drivers are cleaning out more than a decade's worth of barnacles in underwater storm runoff pipes along Bayshore Boulevard. The storm water maintenance is part of a new effort by the City of Tampa to reduce storm water flooding from Davis Islands, to Bayshore Boulevard and Westshore.

