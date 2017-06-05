Displaced homemaker program in jeopardy
A program that's helped thousands of people across Florida get back on their feet faces an uncertain future. It got tucked into an unrelated bill, and could now come up in this week's special legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|55 min
|Amused
|587
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Mon
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Sun
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC