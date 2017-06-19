Deputies: Robbery suspect who was sta...

Deputies: Robbery suspect who was stabbed is arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A man who deputies say was stabbed while trying to rob a convenience store in the University of South Florida area last weekend was arrested on Tuesday. Daniel Dwayne Eubanks, 44, of Tampa was arrested without incident at 14001 San Casa Place in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 10 hr Eagle 12 - 1,095
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 20 hr Sexy13 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 22 hr Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Tue Pennie Lane 358
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at June 21 at 9:47AM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC