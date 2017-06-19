Deputies ID Tampa robbery suspect stabbed by store clerk
Hillsborough County deputies have released surveillance video and identified the robbery suspect who was stabbed by a convenience store clerk in the University area of Tampa on Sunday morning. According to deputies, 44-year-old Daniel Dwayne Eubanks, of Tampa, faces charges of armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery.
