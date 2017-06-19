Deputies ID Tampa robbery suspect sta...

Deputies ID Tampa robbery suspect stabbed by store clerk

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hillsborough County deputies have released surveillance video and identified the robbery suspect who was stabbed by a convenience store clerk in the University area of Tampa on Sunday morning. According to deputies, 44-year-old Daniel Dwayne Eubanks, of Tampa, faces charges of armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 28 min Chester Field 1,078
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Sat Music guy 20
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
News Books, toys, games and DVDs wanted for annual C... (Apr '13) Jun 12 glass ceiling 8
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at June 19 at 2:34PM EDT

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC