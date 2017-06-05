Crime 18 mins ago 3:07 p.m.Tampa man ...

Crime 18 mins ago 3:07 p.m.Tampa man arrested for sex with 14-year-old girl

A Tampa man was arrested Thursday on five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior after deputies say he admitted to a consensual sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Tyrone Anthony Tucker, 22, had sex with the victim approximately 20 times between Feb. 14 and May 17, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies.

