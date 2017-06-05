Crime 18 mins ago 3:07 p.m.Tampa man arrested for sex with 14-year-old girl
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday on five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior after deputies say he admitted to a consensual sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Tyrone Anthony Tucker, 22, had sex with the victim approximately 20 times between Feb. 14 and May 17, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|25 min
|Amused
|683
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|141
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC