Confederate soldier monument in Tampa...

Confederate soldier monument in Tampa will stay put

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Chloe Coney remembers what it was like to be one of the first black students to attend Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, in the 1960s. The 66-year-old remembers classmates calling her insulting names including the n-word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 20 hr Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Wed Frankie Rizzo 1,096
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Jun 20 Sexy13 21
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jun 20 Pennie Lane 358
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC