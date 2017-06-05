Changes to come for HART bus routes
Bus riders around Hillsborough county could see their routes get shorter or disappear this October as leaders at HART consider changing routes. The 2018 transformation plan would streamline more popular routes while eliminating some of the least used stops in an effort to both keep and attract more riders.
