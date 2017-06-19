Changes coming to Tampa's Channelside...

Changes coming to Tampa's Channelside...

At least two businesses, including Qachbal's Chocolatie, were informed yesterday by the owners of Channelside Bay Plaza that they are being evicted and must be out by Aug. 8. (CHRIS URSO Tuesday, Port Tampa Bay officials approved a request to tear down part of the plaza to make way for renovations.

