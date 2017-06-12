Chance the Rapper invites American Si...

Chance the Rapper invites American Sign Language interpreters on tour

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Chance the Rapper will be providing professional sign language interpretation for hearing impaired fans on the remaining dates of his Be Encouraged Tour. The Grammy-winning hip-hop star has invited American Sign Language expert Matt Maxey of Atlanta-based charity DEAFinitely Dope to translate his song lyrics live while he rocks the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Dale Ville 1,003
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 10 hr Music guy 20
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 15 Lottery Traitors ... 143
Running Event in Tampa Jun 13 RunnerInVa33 1
News Books, toys, games and DVDs wanted for annual C... (Apr '13) Jun 12 glass ceiling 8
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 11 David 5
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC