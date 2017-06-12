Chance the Rapper invites American Sign Language interpreters on tour
Chance the Rapper will be providing professional sign language interpretation for hearing impaired fans on the remaining dates of his Be Encouraged Tour. The Grammy-winning hip-hop star has invited American Sign Language expert Matt Maxey of Atlanta-based charity DEAFinitely Dope to translate his song lyrics live while he rocks the stage.
