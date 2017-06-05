Champion native prompts $32M whistleb...

Champion native prompts $32M whistleblower complaint

20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Freedom Health and Optimum HealthCare, both based in Tampa, Fla., and operators of Medicare-managed health care insurance plans, have agreed to pay around $32 million to settle the 2009 whistleblower lawsuit prompted by Sewell, a 1993 Champion High School graduate. The lawsuit accuses the companies of defrauding the government by overbilling Medicare and Medicaid by claiming patients were treated for conditions they did not have or underwent treatments they did not receive.

