Building to offer suites for attorneys only

Williams, president of Tampa-based WLW Capital LLC, is developing the Duval Legal Center - executive office suites exclusively for attorneys - at 218 N. Broad St., across the street from the Duval County Courthouse. The two-story, 4,752-square-foot brick building will have 10 fully furnished office suites each with room for an attorney and a paralegal, plus shared conference rooms, space for depositions and mediation, a copy and business services center and secure internet.

