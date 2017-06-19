Building to offer suites for attorneys only
Williams, president of Tampa-based WLW Capital LLC, is developing the Duval Legal Center - executive office suites exclusively for attorneys - at 218 N. Broad St., across the street from the Duval County Courthouse. The two-story, 4,752-square-foot brick building will have 10 fully furnished office suites each with room for an attorney and a paralegal, plus shared conference rooms, space for depositions and mediation, a copy and business services center and secure internet.
