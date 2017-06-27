BucsBucs like their offensive line, but PFF, not so much
The Bucs have confidence in third-year left tackle Donovan Smith as well as right guard J.R. Sweezy and center Ali Marpet, shown during mandatory minicamp this month. As the Bucs prepare for training camp and the buildup to the 2017 season, no position presents more of a he-said-she-said dichotomy than offensive line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|Wed
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Cooldeathboy
|25
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC