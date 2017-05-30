Brand new food hall opening in Tampa
Food halls are the latest trend in hospitality. Think food court without the mall and without the commercial restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Jesus Lover
|534
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Johnny
|17
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Thu
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|Wed
|Pasco Resident
|13
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|140
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|H talk
|May 27
|Joey zaragoza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC