As Confederate monuments fall, Tampa's Robert E. Lee Elementary could get name change

Add the Hillsborough County School District to institutions that are being asked to reconsider their monuments to the old South. But that process, something that is already happening in school districts around the country, will take at least 18 months, according to a district policy that is designed to avoid frequent name changes.

