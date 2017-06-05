Amy Scherzer's Diary: Weekly Wrap-Up of the Tampa Social Scene
Heart disease ends a woman's life every 80 seconds, said Go Red for Women campaign chairman Connor Lewis joining emcee Allison Kropff of WTSP-Ch. 10 and 300-plus red-dressed guests at the American Heart Association's annual luncheon May 19 at the Renaissance Hotel International Plaza.
