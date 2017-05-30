After dog attack takes Jordy's life, ...

After dog attack takes Jordy's life, his owner's quest for justice doesn't go far

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Bill Braitsch of South Tampa and his dog Jordy were walking on Gandy beach on May 26 when he said the 7-pound dog was attacked by another dog. Jordy had to be put down, and Braitsch said his attempt to find justice for Jordy did not go well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 10 min Jesus Lover 551
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) Thu Johnny 17
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 Jun 1 Anonymous 3
Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12) May 31 Pasco Resident 13
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors 140
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) May 28 Nickie N 18
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC