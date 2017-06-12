Addicts turning gifts cards into cash for drugs
Retail Theft Analysis based in Tampa is partnering with some retailers, pawn shops, and online gift card sites to track stolen gift cards that are used by drug users. Law enforcement knows drug users will turn to crime to get their next fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|896
|Running Event in Tampa
|13 hr
|RunnerInVa33
|1
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|16 hr
|Donald Scampi
|142
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 11
|David
|5
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Jun 4
|God Of Sex
|18
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|3
|Donald Velsor Corrupt Port Richey Cop (May '12)
|May 31
|Pasco Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC