Accused burglars strip business of thousands of dollars worth of copper in Temple Terrace
Patience led to payoff for a local business after two men were arrested and accused of stealing a large amount of copper. Temple Terrace police say 34-year-old Timothy Sutton Jr. of Lakeland and 39-year-old Edward Hudson of Tampa are responsible for burglarizing Fortune Plastic and Metal on Maislin Drive Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Bruh
|24
|Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 23
|You are sick
|6
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jun 22
|Fmr Mrs Howard Go...
|1,023
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|Jun 21
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|144
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Jun 20
|Pennie Lane
|358
|Running Event in Tampa
|Jun 13
|RunnerInVa33
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC