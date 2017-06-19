86-year-old woman and caretaker escap...

86-year-old woman and caretaker escape fire

11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Tampa Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for setting a fire to a futon that quickly spread to a home along W. Palmetto St. early Monday morning. An 86-year-old wheelchair bound woman and her caretaker escaped unharmed, but the fire destroyed much of the front of the home, causing some $40,000 worth of damages.

