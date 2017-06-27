$3 billion Vinik project in downtown Tampa finally gets a name Read Story Emerald Morrow
City officials are calling the $3 billion mixed-use development slated to change the core of downtown over the next 10 years "Water Street Tampa." The 50-acre project located on the Garrison Channel and the Hillsborough Bay will also bring Tampa's first five-star hotel, and is slated to add 3,500 residential units to the area.
