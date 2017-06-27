$3 billion Vinik project in downtown ...

$3 billion Vinik project in downtown Tampa finally gets a name Read Story Emerald Morrow

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

City officials are calling the $3 billion mixed-use development slated to change the core of downtown over the next 10 years "Water Street Tampa." The 50-acre project located on the Garrison Channel and the Hillsborough Bay will also bring Tampa's first five-star hotel, and is slated to add 3,500 residential units to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) 57 min Cooldeathboy 25
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... 2 hr Rick Perry s Closet 1
Any in Tampa, come jerk with my gfs panties in ... (Oct '15) Jun 23 You are sick 6
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jun 22 Fmr Mrs Howard Go... 1,023
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... Jun 21 Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 144
kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15) Jun 20 Pennie Lane 358
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC