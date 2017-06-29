2 Killed in Power Plant Explosion Nea...

2 Killed in Power Plant Explosion Near Tampa, Florida

Two people were killed and four others were critically injured on Thursday afternoon in a reported explosion at a large coal power plant near Tampa, Fla., the authorities said. Emergency workers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach and found six people with severe burns at Unit 2, one of its four coal-fired units.

