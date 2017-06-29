2 killed, 4 injured in industrial accident at Florida power plant
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says on social media that firefighters responded to calls about a "major incident" Thursday afternoon at the Tampa Electric Co. plant in Apollo Beach.
