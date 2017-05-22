World's largest LEGO art display coming to Tampa
The exhibition titled 'The Art of the Brick' will feature 100 incredible artworks made out of LEGO bricks by award winning artist Nathan Sawaya. The collection features original sculptures, as well as re-imagined versions of iconic art masterpieces, made entirely from LEGO bricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|52 min
|Kenny Evans
|328
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 17
|GTS 814
|16
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
|Cruising st petes
|May 14
|Cincyphil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC