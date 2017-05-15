Worker hospitalized after falling int...

Worker hospitalized after falling into water near Tampa Convention Center

St. Petersburg Times

A man was hospitalized Monday after falling into the water while working on a dock near the Tampa Convention Center, authorities said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pressure washing the dock the dock when he fell in, according to Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny.

