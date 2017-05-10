Women using long-acting contraception less likely to use condoms

College women using long-acting reversible contraception , like IUDs or hormonal implants, may be less likely to get pregnant but more vulnerable to sexually transmitted disease compared to peers not on LARCs, a U.S. study finds. Among sexually active women, those who used LARC methods were more than two times less likely to have used a condom in their last sexual encounter than women not on a long-acting contraceptive, researchers report in the journal Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

