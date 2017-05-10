Women using long-acting contraception less likely to use condoms
College women using long-acting reversible contraception , like IUDs or hormonal implants, may be less likely to get pregnant but more vulnerable to sexually transmitted disease compared to peers not on LARCs, a U.S. study finds. Among sexually active women, those who used LARC methods were more than two times less likely to have used a condom in their last sexual encounter than women not on a long-acting contraceptive, researchers report in the journal Sexually Transmitted Diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 hr
|Eagle 12
|80
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Wed
|MitchMate
|1,022
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 9
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Janet-Max
|May 7
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC