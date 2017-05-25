Woman accused of sending death threats to Sandy Hook dad wants to plead guilty, attorney says
Lucy Richards was arrested on Saturday in Brandon by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She is accused of sending death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose son was murdered in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 min
|Rose_NoHo
|438
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC