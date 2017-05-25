Woman accused of sending death threat...

Woman accused of sending death threats to Sandy Hook dad wants to plead guilty, attorney says

1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Lucy Richards was arrested on Saturday in Brandon by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She is accused of sending death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose son was murdered in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

