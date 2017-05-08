USF student with rare disease wanted to walk at graduation a " then he did it
He left the comfort of having his immediate family nearby to study 3,000 miles away at the University of South Florida's Muma School of Business. He started an internship with the Tampa Bay Lightning the same week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|30
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|11 hr
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Fmr Mrs
|1,018
|Janet-Max
|Sun
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC