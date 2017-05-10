Two confirmed norovirus cases, more t...

Two confirmed norovirus cases, more than 100 students ill at Tampa elementary school

Two children at Lowry Elementary School in Tampa have tested positive for the highly contagious norovirus and more than 100 others have fallen ill with a vomit-inducing stomach bug that mirrors the norovirus symptoms. The illness was first detected on May 4 when 12 students in the school's after-school program were sick or complaining about upset stomachs, according to Tanya Arja, spokeswoman with the Hillsborough County School District.

