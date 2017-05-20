Trigaux: How Tampa's ReliaQuest cyber...

Trigaux: How Tampa's ReliaQuest cybersecurity firm tracks ransomware attack around the clock

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

It's been all hands on deck at ReliaQuest's security special operations center in Tampa since late last week when a ransomware attack spread like wildfire to more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries and continues to threaten business, individuals and government IT systems at the start of the new work week. At the young cybersecurity firm, nearly 170 of its 250 employees are on technical security, rotating in shifts 24/7 to track the attack of the so-called WannaCry ransomware program that targets a security hole in the Microsoft Windows operating system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Wondering 171
Cruising st petes Sun Cincyphil 1
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 13 Woopy 9
Gandy Music Thread (Apr '16) May 12 Musikologist 4
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) May 10 MitchMate 1,022
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 9 Nympho Granny 137
Janet-Max May 7 Rex Blaze 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC