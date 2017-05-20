Trigaux: How Tampa's ReliaQuest cybersecurity firm tracks ransomware attack around the clock

It's been all hands on deck at ReliaQuest's security special operations center in Tampa since late last week when a ransomware attack spread like wildfire to more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries and continues to threaten business, individuals and government IT systems at the start of the new work week. At the young cybersecurity firm, nearly 170 of its 250 employees are on technical security, rotating in shifts 24/7 to track the attack of the so-called WannaCry ransomware program that targets a security hole in the Microsoft Windows operating system.

