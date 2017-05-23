Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Doctor: Popular charcoal masks could cause permanent skin damage
A popular "do-it-yourself" charcoal mask that has been trending all over the internet could cause serious damage to your skin, according to a dermatologist. "It might be dangerous if you like all three layers of your skin," Dr. Seth Forman, a dermatologist in Tampa, Florida, said in an interview with WFTS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|orlando
|434
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC