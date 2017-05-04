The Latest: Tampa Fire Closes Nature ...

The Latest: Tampa Fire Closes Nature Preserve, Highway

21 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Florida officials are evacuating a nature preserve and shutting down stretches of highways in the Tampa Bay-area because of wildfires. Pasco County Government spokesman Doug Tobin said all trails into Starkey Wilderness Park and all its campsites were closed Saturday due to a fire within the preserve.

Tampa, FL

