The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda
A viral video shows the Alabama woman using a shovel and her feet to smash the windshield of the Volvo. Florida Blue is dealing with a billing blunder that left 9,500 with drained bank accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|17 hr
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|MitchMate
|1,015
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
|Lunsford drops suit against Citrus Sheriff (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|fartlord420
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC