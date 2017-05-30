Tavern employees hurt crossing Florida Avenue
Tampa, Fla., - Two employees of the Front Porch restaurant and tavern were hit by a car while crossing N. Florida Avenue earlier this week, and they are now recovering at a local hospital. The crash happened Tuesday night.
