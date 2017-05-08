Tampa's waterfront Rattlesnake Point is for sale; condos/apartments could replace warehouses
Gritty industrial activity could give way to more condos, apartments and townhomes as yet another prime waterfront tract in Tampa hits the market. Tampa-based Viper Ventures is selling Rattlesnake Point, nearly 40 acres on a peninsula that lies south of Gandy Boulevard and close to the Westshore Marina District master planned community.
