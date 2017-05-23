Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo animal encounters offer up close experience for guests
For a fee, zoo members, as well as non-members, can get up close to the zoo's rare, endangered Indian rhino to feed and learn about the species. If the rhino encounter isn't your style, Lowry Park Zoo offers an Aldabra tortoise encounter, which guests can also feed.
