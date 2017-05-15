Tampa's historic Cuscaden Park pool c...

Tampa's historic Cuscaden Park pool closed for repairs, again

12 hrs ago

Nine months after finishing a $3.2 million renovation, Tampa has closed the historic Cuscaden Park pool for more repairs, and prospects for re-opening it before Memorial Day are bleak. "Here we go again," City Council member Frank Reddick said.

