Tampa's historic Cuscaden Park pool closed for repairs, again
Nine months after finishing a $3.2 million renovation, Tampa has closed the historic Cuscaden Park pool for more repairs, and prospects for re-opening it before Memorial Day are bleak. "Here we go again," City Council member Frank Reddick said.
