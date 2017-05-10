Tampa publicly traded mortgage compan...

Tampa publicly traded mortgage company Walter Investment Management

Walter Investment Management, a struggling mortgage service company that was born in Tampa and spun off from what was once the old Jim Walter home building company, says it's now headquartered in Pennsylvania. The move was done with little public news other than a sentence tucked into a recent quarterly SEC filing.

