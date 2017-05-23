Tampa police say 41-year-old man shot...

Tampa police say 41-year-old man shot and killed by ex-boss, investigation ongoing

13 hrs ago

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed by his former boss Wednesday morning outside the West Tampa auto body shop where they once worked together, according to Tampa police. Benjamin Rodriguez Barral, 41, died from his injuries about 10:20 a.m. in the parking lot of AA Auto Body at 1904 W Columbus Drive, police said.

