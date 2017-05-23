Tampa Neo-Nazi group had the ingredients for a terror attack
Investigators found white supremacist propaganda, bomb-making materials and a framed photograph of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at a Florida apartment where a teenager killed two roommates who had once shared his neo-Nazi beliefs before he converted to Islam, police and the FBI said. Devon Arthurs, 18, led police to the two bodies inside his Tampa apartment last Friday, saying he killed them after they showed disrespect for his new faith, according to police and FBI reports released Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|9 min
|Rose_NoHo
|419
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|Tue
|yawn
|17
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Donclo
|10
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|138
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC