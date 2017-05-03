Tampa moms make national jewelry line a hit
It started as a whim, a way to pass the time. A few years ago, Carley Ochs bought some gems in Shanghai, flew home -- and decided to make a bracelet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|Wed
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Tue
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Tue
|MitchMate
|1,015
|pain n other medications (Feb '15)
|Apr 27
|spammer
|6
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Apr 27
|Flea your povery
|136
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC