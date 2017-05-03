Tampa man sentenced to life for neigh...

Tampa man sentenced to life for neighbor's death

A Tampa man has been found guilty and sentenced to life for the death of a woman found in the truck of his vehicle, authorities said. A six-member jury found Kydel Weldon guilty of murder Wednesday in the Hillsborough Thirteenth Judicial Circuit at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

