Tampa man sentenced to life for neighbor's death
A Tampa man has been found guilty and sentenced to life for the death of a woman found in the truck of his vehicle, authorities said. A six-member jury found Kydel Weldon guilty of murder Wednesday in the Hillsborough Thirteenth Judicial Circuit at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.
