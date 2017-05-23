Tampa man arrested for killing man in his USF-area home
A Tampa man was arrested Monday in the death of man found killed at a home in the University of South Florida area last week, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Archibald about 2 p.m. in the Fernandez and Hernandez Law Firm offices at 3002 W Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, deputies said.
