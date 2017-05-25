Tampa International Airport morphing into a mini-city unto itself
By then, airport officials would have spent more than $2 billion on improvements and new amenities in the terminals and around the airport property as part of a master plan overhaul. The airport would become the landlord not only of nearby International Plaza, which sits on airport-owned land, but also to a host of hotels and office buildings, retailers and restaurants even closer to the terminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Eagle 12
|462
|Buy Velpanat
|11 hr
|Buyvelpanat
|1
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|tony2837
|11
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08)
|May 23
|yawn
|17
|White Family
|May 16
|Drop the Cow
|3
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|May 16
|Picente
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC