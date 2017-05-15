Tampa International Airport has best spring break season ever
Tampa International Airport had the busiest spring break travel season in its history during the months of March and April, surpassing its previous record from 2007 by more than 50,000 passengers. In March, the Tampa airport served 1.9 million passengers, making it the busiest month at the airport, according to a press release.
