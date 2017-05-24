Tampa Gets Super Bowl LV

Tampa Gets Super Bowl LV

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg

For once construction delays worked in our favor. Tampa will host Super Bowl LV IN 2021 thanks to construction delays in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUV-FM Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Eagle 12 406
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 13 hr LAVON AFFAIR 16
the murder of jeffery price aka jiffy (Nov '08) 23 hr yawn 17
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 16 Donclo 10
White Family May 16 Drop the Cow 3
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) May 16 Picente 29
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) May 16 Cabbage Memory 138
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC