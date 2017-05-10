Tampa Fire Rescue crews rescue crane operator high above downtown construction site
Emergency crews rescued a crane operator Wednesday morning after he suffered a medical episode high above a downtown construction site. The rescue unfolded about 10 stories above the 1100 block of Twiggs Street about 9:30 a.m. after the operator couldn't get down himself, said Tampa Fire Rescue Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|46
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|MitchMate
|1,022
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Tue
|Nympho Granny
|137
|Janet-Max
|May 7
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC