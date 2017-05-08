Tampa exploring sensor-based flood...

Tampa exploring sensor-based flood...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. Officials in Tampa want to get a better grip on their response to flooding by installing sensor-based technology to warn residents and city workers about weather-related flood hazards in the roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 4 hr Marco R s Secret ... 18
Janet-Max Sun Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 May 3 No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 2 Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC