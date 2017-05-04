Tampa Chamber chair wonders if other universities blocked USF's preeminent status

Just as University of South Florida football strives to be on the same level as teams from the University of Florida and Florida State University, so does the Tampa institution when it comes to academia. But Mike Griffin, chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, believes one of those two competing universities chop-blocked USF to prevent it from obtaining "preeminent status" in terms of the education it provides and the millions of dollars in state funds that come with it.

