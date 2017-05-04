Tampa Chamber chair wonders if other universities blocked USF's preeminent status
Just as University of South Florida football strives to be on the same level as teams from the University of Florida and Florida State University, so does the Tampa institution when it comes to academia. But Mike Griffin, chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, believes one of those two competing universities chop-blocked USF to prevent it from obtaining "preeminent status" in terms of the education it provides and the millions of dollars in state funds that come with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|IB DaMann
|10
|Janet-Max
|8 hr
|Rex Blaze
|1
|Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07)
|May 4
|B1M1P1
|88
|Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12)
|May 3
|Another victim of...
|27
|The Best and Worse President since World War 2
|May 3
|No Morals
|2
|Sexting numbers (Jun '16)
|May 2
|Gabbie
|7
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May 2
|ThisBdumb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC