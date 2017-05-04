Tampa Chamber chair wonders if other ...

Tampa Chamber chair wonders if other universities blocked USF's preeminent status

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Just as University of South Florida football strives to be on the same level as teams from the University of Florida and Florida State University, so does the Tampa institution when it comes to academia. But Mike Griffin, chairman of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, believes one of those two competing universities chop-blocked USF to prevent it from obtaining "preeminent status" in terms of the education it provides and the millions of dollars in state funds that come with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr IB DaMann 10
Janet-Max 8 hr Rex Blaze 1
News Teen wears bullet proof vest to school (Oct '07) May 4 B1M1P1 88
Donald Velsor Officer with Port Richey Police ... (Apr '12) May 3 Another victim of... 27
The Best and Worse President since World War 2 May 3 No Morals 2
Sexting numbers (Jun '16) May 2 Gabbie 7
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes May 2 ThisBdumb 4
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,627 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC